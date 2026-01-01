LiteLLM is an open-source AI gateway that provides every LLM with the same OpenAI-compatible API, enabling your applications to switch between OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Azure, AWS Bedrock, and over 100 other providers without requiring any code changes. It manages load balancing, automatic failover, virtual API key management, expenditure tracking, and rate limiting, all from a unified admin interface.

Self-hosting LiteLLM ensures your API keys and usage data remain within your own infrastructure, effectively eliminating the throttling and rate limits often associated with shared proxy services. Furthermore, it offers your team a central control plane for all LLM usage â€” a crucial aspect for organizations managing AI costs and ensuring compliance at scale.