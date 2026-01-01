Matrix Conduit is a simple, fast, and reliable Matrix homeserver written in Rust. Designed as a lightweight alternative to Synapse, it comes as a single binary with an embedded RocksDB database, doing away with the need for PostgreSQL or other external services and significantly lowering the resource footprint required to run your own chat server.

Self-hosting Conduit on a VPS gives you full ownership of message history, media, and encryption keys while still federating with the global Matrix network. End-to-end encryption is enabled by default, and any standard Matrix client like Element, FluffyChat, or Cinny connects right out of the box, so your community keeps using the tools it already knows.