PrivateBin is a minimalist open-source pastebin where content is encrypted with 256-bit AES-GCM directly in the browser before it even reaches the server. The decryption key lives only in the URL fragment, which browsers never send to the server — meaning not even the server operator can read what you share. With over 8,000 GitHub stars, it is one of the most trusted zero-knowledge sharing tools out there.

Self-hosting PrivateBin on your VPS ensures your sharing infrastructure remains entirely private — no third-party service gets to see your pastes — and the lightweight Alpine container needs minimal resources while giving you complete control over retention policies, file size limits, and access.