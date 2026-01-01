Deploy Novu in one click installation.
Open-source notification infrastructure for sending email, SMS, push, and in-app notifications through a single unified API.
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What you can build with Novu
Novu is an open-source notification infrastructure platform that provides product and engineering teams with a single API to send notifications across every channel â€” email, SMS, push, in-app, and chat. Instead of integrating separate providers for each channel, Novu routes all notifications through one system with a visual workflow builder, per-user channel preferences, and a delivery log for debugging failed sends.
Self-hosting Novu keeps notification content, subscriber data, and provider credentials entirely on your own infrastructure. There are no per-notification fees, no data leaving your servers, and full control over rate limits and retry policies â€” making it the right choice for privacy-sensitive applications and teams that need predictable notification costs at scale.
Key features of Novu
Multi-Channel Delivery
Send email, SMS, push, in-app, and chat notifications through a single API without integrating each provider separately.
Visual Workflow Builder
Design multi-step notification sequences with branching logic and delays using a drag-and-drop editor â€” no code required.
50+ Provider Integrations
Connect to SendGrid, Twilio, FCM, Slack, and 50+ other providers with pre-built integrations managed entirely from the dashboard UI.
Subscriber Preferences
Let users control which notification channels they receive per topic, reducing opt-outs and improving long-term engagement.
Delivery Observability
Inspect the status of every notification in a real-time delivery log with retry counts, provider responses, and error details.
Why run Novu on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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