Spoolman is a self-hosted web application for managing 3D printing filament spools. It gives makers and print farms a central inventory of every spool â€” tracking weight, material, colour, manufacturer, and remaining filament so you never start a print without enough material. Unlike spreadsheets or sticky notes, Spoolman stores everything in a lightweight SQLite database, exposes a clean REST API for integration with Klipper and Moonraker, and provides a web UI accessible from any browser on your network.

Self-hosting Spoolman on your own VPS keeps all inventory data private and always accessible, with no subscription fees or third-party data sharing. Real-time WebSocket updates mean every connected client sees inventory changes instantly.