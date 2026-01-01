Deploy slskd in one-click installation.
Open-source web-based client for the Soulseek peer-to-peer music and file-sharing network.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with slskd
slskd is a modern, open-source client for the Soulseek peer-to-peer network, delivered entirely through a responsive web interface. It replaces the legacy desktop Soulseek clients with a self-hosted server you can reach from any browser, letting you search for and download music, lossless files, and other content shared by millions of Soulseek users around the clock — even when your desktop is off.
Self-hosting slskd on a VPS means your downloads run continuously in the background without tying up a local machine. All settings are manageable through the built-in web UI or a remote YAML configuration file, giving you full control over shared directories, download queues, transfer limits, and user permissions.
Key features of slskd
Web-based interface
Manage searches, downloads, and transfers from any browser without installing a desktop client.
Continuous background downloads
Runs as a persistent server so queued downloads complete even when your local machine is off.
Remote configuration
Adjust all settings live through the web UI or by editing a YAML config file remotely without restarting.
Transfer queue management
Monitor upload and download queues, set speed limits, and prioritize transfers from a single dashboard.
User and share controls
Define which directories to share, set per-user privileges, and manage who can browse or download your files.
Why run slskd on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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