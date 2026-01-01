Deploy Etherpad in one click installation.
Open-source real-time collaborative text editor where multiple users can write and edit documents simultaneously.
Choose a VPS plan for Etherpad
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Etherpad
Etherpad is an open-source, web-based collaborative editor that enables multiple users to edit the same document simultaneously, with changes appearing instantly for all participants. Each contributor's text is color-coded, making it easy to see who wrote what. No registration or software installation is required — just share a link and start collaborating.
Self-hosting Etherpad on your VPS ensures sensitive documents never leave your own infrastructure. The included PostgreSQL backend provides reliable persistence and complete version history, while the extensible plugin system lets you add image support, task lists, and custom integrations tailored to your team's workflow.
Key features of Etherpad
Real-Time Co-Editing
Changes from every participant appear instantly with colour-coded attribution, so teams can write together without merge conflicts or locking.
Full Version History
Every revision is stored with a timeline scrubber that lets you rewind and restore any previous state of the document.
No Registration Required
Participants can join pads using a shared URL without creating accounts, which helps in reducing the hassle for one-off collaboration with external guests.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend Etherpad with plugins for image embedding, task lists, export formats, and tool integrations to fit your team's specific needs.
Admin Panel
Web-based admin interface lets you manage pads, monitor activity, and configure server settings without direct server access.
Why run Etherpad on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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