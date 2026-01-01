Deploy OpenBao in one click installation.
Open-source secrets management platform for securely storing API keys, passwords, certificates, and other sensitive data.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenBao
OpenBao is a community-driven open-source fork of HashiCorp Vault, built to provide secure, centralised secrets management for teams and applications. It lets you store, access, and rotate dynamic secrets, encryption keys, and credentials through a unified API without scattering sensitive data across config files or environment variables.
Self-hosting OpenBao on your own VPS means your secrets never leave your infrastructure — there are no usage limits, no vendor lock-in, and no risk of a SaaS provider accessing your credentials. You get the full Vault-compatible feature set under your control.
Key features of OpenBao
Dynamic secrets
Generate short-lived credentials on demand for databases and cloud providers, automatically revoked when no longer needed.
Encrypted key-value store
Store arbitrary secrets at rest with AES-256-GCM encryption so sensitive values are never exposed on disk.
Fine-grained access control
Define policy-based access rules that restrict which services and users can read, write, or list specific secret paths.
Multiple auth methods
Authenticate applications and users via tokens, userpass, AppRole, LDAP, JWT, and other methods without changing your workflow.
Full audit logging
Every request and response is logged to tamper-evident audit sinks, giving you a complete trail for compliance and incident response.
HTTP API and CLI
Integrate secrets retrieval into any language or pipeline using the REST API or the cross-platform bao CLI.
Why run OpenBao on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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