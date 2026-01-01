Smocker is an open-source HTTP mock server and proxy designed for engineers who require realistic, deterministic API responses during development and testing. Developers define mock endpoints declaratively in YAML or JSON, replay scenarios, and monitor every incoming request in a live admin UI without the need for any glue code.

Self-hosting Smocker on your own VPS provides teams with a shared mocking environment for integration tests, contract verification, and demos, offering full control over network access, recorded traffic, and uptime guarantees that public mocking services cannot offer.