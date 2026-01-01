Up to 69% off for imgproxy

Deploy imgproxy in one click installation.

Fast and secure on-the-fly image processing server that resizes, converts, and optimises images via simple URL-based requests.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
599/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy imgproxy in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for imgproxy

64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
2,099
779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
2,099
779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with imgproxy

imgproxy is a high-performance, standalone server for on-the-fly image processing. Instead of writing image manipulation code in your application or shelling out per-transformation SaaS fees, you deploy imgproxy just once and transform images using URL parameters. Resize, crop, convert, watermark, and optimize images by simply crafting a URL — no changes to your existing image storage or delivery pipeline are required.

Built on libvips, imgproxy processes images significantly faster than ImageMagick, all while consuming less memory. It supports JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, GIF, and many more formats, featuring automatic format selection for the best quality-to-size ratio. Self-hosting provides you with unlimited image transformations at a flat VPS cost, with absolutely no per-request pricing.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of imgproxy

URL-based processing

Transform images by creating a URL — no code changes, no image pipeline rework, and no SDKs to install in your application.

Format conversion

Automatically serve WebP or AVIF to browsers that support them, falling back to JPEG or PNG for older clients.

Cloud storage support

Fetch source images directly from S3, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob, or any HTTP URL without copying files to the server.

Image bomb protection

Built-in limits on source resolution and file size prevent decompression attacks that could exhaust server memory.

URL signing

Cryptographic URL signatures आपके imgproxy इंस्टेंस के अनधिकृत उपयोग को एक सामान्य-उद्देश्य वाले सार्वजनिक इमेज प्रॉक्सी के रूप में रोकते हैं।

Why run imgproxy on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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