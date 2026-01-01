imgproxy is a high-performance, standalone server for on-the-fly image processing. Instead of writing image manipulation code in your application or shelling out per-transformation SaaS fees, you deploy imgproxy just once and transform images using URL parameters. Resize, crop, convert, watermark, and optimize images by simply crafting a URL — no changes to your existing image storage or delivery pipeline are required.

Built on libvips, imgproxy processes images significantly faster than ImageMagick, all while consuming less memory. It supports JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, GIF, and many more formats, featuring automatic format selection for the best quality-to-size ratio. Self-hosting provides you with unlimited image transformations at a flat VPS cost, with absolutely no per-request pricing.