Deploy Dograh in one click installation.
Open-source no-code platform for building and deploying AI voice agents in minutes, with 30+ language support.
Choose a VPS plan for Dograh
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dograh
Dograh is a free, open-source no-code platform that lets you build and deploy AI-powered voice agents without writing a single line of code. Its drag-and-drop interface takes you from concept to a live, production-ready voice agent in under ten minutes, with support for over 30 languages, real-time analytics, and intelligent call routing built in from the start.
Self-hosting Dograh on your VPS keeps all conversation data, recordings, and customer interactions on your own infrastructure, which is critical for GDPR compliance and industries with strict data residency requirements. The included PostgreSQL, Redis, and MinIO components deliver the storage and caching performance that low-latency voice interactions demand.
Key features of Dograh
No-code agent builder
Drag-and-drop workflows enable non-technical users to create full voice conversation flows without writing any code.
30+ language support
Native multilingual voice synthesis and recognition facilitates customer interactions in the language preferred by your users.
Intelligent call routing
Complex inquiries are automatically escalated to human agents, keeping AI handling routine requests efficiently.
Real-time analytics
Live dashboards surface conversation metrics, completion rates, and agent performance, enabling you to continuously optimize.
Privacy-first architecture
All conversation data stays on your infrastructure, making it straightforward to meet GDPR and industry compliance requirements.
Why run Dograh on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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