PieFed is an open-source federated link aggregator and discussion platform — a Lemmy and Mbin alternative written in Python with Flask. It connects to the wider Fediverse over ActivityPub so users on Lemmy, Mbin, Mastodon, and other compatible servers can subscribe to communities you host, and your members can follow communities anywhere.

PieFed differentiates itself with a strong focus on community health: built-in trust levels, content warnings, topic-based feed curation, and granular moderator tooling are core to the platform rather than bolted-on extensions. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps content ownership, moderation policy, and member data fully under your control with no algorithmic feed manipulation or platform lock-in.