Kestra is an open-source, event-driven workflow orchestration platform built for engineers who need to schedule, run, and monitor complex pipelines without writing boilerplate infrastructure code. It combines a declarative YAML-based workflow definition with a real-time visual editor, live topology graph, and execution replay — making it approachable for beginners and powerful enough for large-scale data engineering teams.

Self-hosting Kestra on your VPS gives you unlimited workflows, full data sovereignty, and the ability to connect to any internal service or database without exposing credentials to a SaaS vendor. The embedded plugin library covers 400+ integrations out of the box.