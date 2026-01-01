Deploy CryptPad in one click installation.
End-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite where the server never sees the content of your documents.
Choose a VPS plan for CryptPad
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CryptPad
CryptPad is an open-source, end-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite. Unlike cloud editors that store documents in plaintext on the server, CryptPad encrypts everything in the browser before it reaches the server — meaning the host never has access to what users write, draw, or create. This zero-knowledge architecture makes it suitable for teams handling sensitive information, organisations under strict data regulations, or anyone who wants real-time collaboration without trusting a service provider with their content.
Self-hosting CryptPad on your own VPS gives you complete control over your team's documents, user data, and storage — with no usage limits, no subscription fees, and no external cloud dependency.
Key features of CryptPad
Zero-knowledge encryption
All document content is encrypted in the browser before reaching the server, so the host — including you — can never read stored documents.
Full office suite
Create and collaborate on rich text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, code files, Kanban boards, whiteboards, and forms — all in real time.
Guest collaboration
Share any document via link and collaborators can edit without registering an account, while full end-to-end encryption is maintained throughout.
Team drives
Organize documents into shared team drives with folder structures and fine-grained access permissions for different members or groups.
No plaintext server storage
Even if the server is compromised, stored data remains encrypted ciphertext that cannot be read without the encryption keys held only by clients.
Why run CryptPad on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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