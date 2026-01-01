Ollama is the leading open-source framework for locally running large language models, supporting Llama, Mistral, Gemma, DeepSeek, and over 100 other models, with no cloud dependencies. It automatically handles model quantization, GPU acceleration, and memory management, exposing a REST API that is compatible with the OpenAI format, thus allowing existing tools and integrations to work without modification.

Self-hosting Ollama on your VPS eliminates per-token costs, removes rate limits, and ensures that every prompt and response remains within your own infrastructure. It serves as the ideal backend for teams developing AI-powered applications or for anyone requiring private, always-on language model inference.