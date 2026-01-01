Deploy Thruk with a one-click installation.
Multi-backend monitoring web interface for Naemon, Nagios, Icinga, and Shinken built on the Livestatus API.
Choose a VPS plan for Thruk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Thruk
Thruk is a feature-rich, independent monitoring web interface built on the Livestatus API. It replaces the aging Nagios CGI with a fast, modern UI and adds capabilities that core Nagios never shipped â€” paged views over millions of services, mobile-friendly dashboards, business processes, SLA reporting, and a powerful REST API.
Self-hosting Thruk on your own VPS lets you consolidate every Naemon, Nagios, Icinga, and Shinken backend behind a single pane of glass. This template ships the OMD Labs distribution, so you also get a ready-to-query Naemon core, RRD performance graphs, and the full Thruk add-on ecosystem without manual compilation.
Key features of Thruk
Multi-backend support
Query Naemon, Nagios, Icinga, and Shinken instances simultaneously and present them as one unified status view.
Bundled Naemon core
Ships with a working Naemon backend, RRD performance graphs, and Apache so the web UI has live data from the first boot.
Business processes
Group hundreds of low-level checks into logical business services that surface real impact instead of raw host noise.
SLA reporting
Generate availability, outage, and SLA reports in PDF or Excel directly from the web UI without external reporting tools.
REST API
Automate dashboards, downtimes, and acknowledgements through a documented REST API that mirrors every UI capability.
Mobile-friendly UI
Responsive dashboards and a dedicated mobile theme allow operators to triage incidents from a phone or tablet while on call.
Why run Thruk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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