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Hermes Agent

Hermes Agent

Self-improving AI agent with built-in learning loop and multi-platform messaging

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n8n

n8n

Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface

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OpenClaw

OpenClaw

Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support (formerly Moltbot/Clawdbot)

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Paperclip

Paperclip

Paperclip is an AI/ML orchestration platform for autonomous teams

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2FAuth

2FAuth

Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobile

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9router

9router

AI API routing proxy with token optimisation for 40+ LLM providers

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Ackee

Ackee

Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website tracking

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Activepieces

Activepieces

Open-source no-code workflow automation with 200+ app integrations

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Actual Budget

Actual Budget

Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgeting

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Adminer

Adminer

Full-featured database management interface supporting 11+ database systems

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AdventureLog

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

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AFFiNE

AFFiNE

All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AI

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Agent Zero

Agent Zero

Open-source AI agent framework with multi-agent cooperation and persistent memory

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Agenta

Agenta

Open-source LLMOps platform for prompts, evaluation, and LLM observability

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agentmemory

agentmemory

Persistent memory for AI coding agents with hybrid BM25 vector and graph search

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Airsonic Advanced

Airsonic Advanced

Stream personal music libraries through a Subsonic-compatible API server

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AirTrail

AirTrail

Personal flight journal with interactive map, stats, and multi-user support

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AiToEarn

AiToEarn

Open-source AI content marketing agent for multi-platform publishing and monetisation

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Akaunting

Akaunting

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers

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Alerta

Alerta

Open-source alert management platform for consolidating monitoring alerts

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Alexandrie

Alexandrie

Self-hosted knowledge base with extended Markdown and per-document permissions

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AList

AList

Self-hosted file list and WebDAV server with support for 30+ storage backends

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AllTube

AllTube

Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sites

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Ampache

Ampache

Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media manager

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An Otter Wiki

An Otter Wiki

Lightweight self-hosted wiki with Git-backed pages and Markdown editing

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AnonUpload

AnonUpload

AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirements

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AnythingLLM

AnythingLLM

All-in-one AI application for RAG, agents, and chatbots with any LLM provider

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Apache Answer

Apache Answer

Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community building

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Apache DevLake

Apache DevLake

Open-source DORA metrics and engineering team analytics platform

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Apache Guacamole

Apache Guacamole

Clientless web-based remote desktop gateway for RDP, VNC, SSH, and Telnet

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Apache Solr

Apache Solr

Enterprise open-source search platform built on Apache Lucene

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Apache Superset

Apache Superset

Apache Superset is a modern data exploration and visualisation platform for BI

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AppFlowy

AppFlowy

AppFlowy is an AI-powered open-source workspace and Notion alternative

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Apprise API

Apprise API

Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ services

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Appsmith

Appsmith

Open-source low-code platform for building internal tools and applications

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Aptabase

Aptabase

Privacy-first SDK analytics for mobile, desktop, and web apps

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ArangoDB

ArangoDB

Native multi-model database for graphs, documents, and key-value data

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ArcadeDB

ArcadeDB

Multi-model database for graph, document, key-value, and time series data

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ArchiveBox

ArchiveBox

Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and media

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Argilla

Argilla

Collaborative platform for AI engineers to build high-quality datasets

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Artalk

Artalk

Lightweight self-hosted comment system with Go backend and embeddable JS widget

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AstrBot

AstrBot

AstrBot is an open-source multi-platform AI chatbot framework

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Audiobookshelf

Audiobookshelf

Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user support

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Authentik

Authentik

Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatility

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Authorizer

Authorizer

Open-source self-hosted authentication server with social login, MFA, and RBAC

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Autobase

Autobase

Open-source self-hosted Database-as-a-Service platform for PostgreSQL automation

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autobrr

autobrr

Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoring

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Automatisch

Automatisch

Open-source Zapier alternative for connecting apps and automating workflows

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Baby Buddy

Baby Buddy

Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and health

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Backrest

Backrest

Web UI for restic backups with scheduling, encryption, and file-level restore

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Baikal

Baikal

Self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server for calendars and contacts

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Bar Assistant

Bar Assistant

Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory tracker

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Baserow

Baserow

Open-source no-code database and Airtable alternative for teams

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Bazarr

Bazarr

Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and Radarr

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BeaverHabits

BeaverHabits

Minimalist self-hosted habit tracker focused on daily check-ins and streaks

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BentoPDF

BentoPDF

Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFs

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Beszel

Beszel

Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts

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Beszel Agent

Beszel Agent

Lightweight monitoring agent for Beszel server monitoring system

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bewCloud

bewCloud

Lightweight self-hosted cloud storage with file sync and CalDAV/CardDAV support

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Bigcapital

Bigcapital

Self-hosted financial accounting platform with intelligent reporting and multi-currency support

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Black Candy

Black Candy

Self-hosted music streaming server with web player and mobile apps

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Blender

Blender

Browser-accessible 3D modeling, animation, and rendering suite

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Blinko

Blinko

AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task management

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Bluesky PDS

Bluesky PDS

Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralised social network

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bolt.diy

bolt.diy

Self-hosted AI coding assistant for full-stack app generation in the browser

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Bookshelf

Bookshelf

Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of Readarr

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BookStack

BookStack

Structured self-hosted wiki for teams with books, chapters, pages, and search

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BroadcastChannel

BroadcastChannel

Turn any public Telegram channel into an SEO-friendly microblog with RSS

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Browserless

Browserless

Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automation

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Budge

Budge

Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planning

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Budibase

Budibase

Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutes

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BugSink

BugSink

Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoring

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Buildbot

Buildbot

Self-hosted CI/CD framework for automated builds and deployments

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Bytebase

Bytebase

Open-source database schema change management and DevOps platform

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ByteChef

ByteChef

Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platform

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ByteStash

ByteStash

Self-hosted code snippet manager with syntax highlighting and search

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Cal.com

Cal.com

Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointments

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Calibre-Web

Calibre-Web

Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook library

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Cap

Cap

Privacy-first proof-of-work CAPTCHA alternative with zero tracking

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Casdoor

Casdoor

Open-source IAM platform with SSO, OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and SAML support

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Castopod

Castopod

Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social features

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Centrifugo

Centrifugo

Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applications

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changedetection.io

changedetection.io

Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notifications

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ChartDB

ChartDB

Open-source database diagram editor with AI DDL export and schema visualisation

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Chatpad AI

Chatpad AI

Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation management

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Checkcle

Checkcle

Full-stack uptime and infrastructure monitoring with public status pages

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Checkmate

Checkmate

Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking application

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Checkmk

Checkmk

Infrastructure and application monitoring with auto-discovery and alerting

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Chibisafe

Chibisafe

Self-hosted file vault for uploading and sharing files with shareable links

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ChiefOnboarding

ChiefOnboarding

Open-source employee onboarding platform with Slack bot and workflow automation

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Chroma

Chroma

Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic search

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ClassicPress

ClassicPress

WordPress fork without the Gutenberg block editor, focused on stability

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ClickHouse

ClickHouse

Columnar OLAP database for real-time analytics with millisecond query latency

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CloudBeaver

CloudBeaver

Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administration

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Cloudflared

Cloudflared

Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening ports

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Cloudreve

Cloudreve

Self-hosted cloud storage platform with file management and sharing capabilities

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Cockpit CMS

Cockpit CMS

Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIs

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Code-Server

Code-Server

VS Code running in the browser for remote development from any device

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Coder

Coder

Open-source platform for provisioning self-hosted cloud development environments

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CodiMD

CodiMD

Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-taking

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Collabora Online

Collabora Online

Self-hosted browser-based office suite for collaborative document editing

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CommaFeed

CommaFeed

Self-hosted Google-Reader-inspired RSS reader with keyboard shortcuts and mobile apps

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ConvertX

ConvertX

Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formats

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Convex

Convex

Open-source reactive database platform for modern application development

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COPS

COPS

Lightweight PHP OPDS and HTML server that exposes a Calibre ebook library to mobile readers and browsers

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CoreControl

CoreControl

Self-hosted dashboard for managing servers, uptime, and network infrastructure

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Countly

Countly

Privacy-first product analytics for mobile, web, and desktop applications

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Crawl4AI

Crawl4AI

Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready output

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Cronicle

Cronicle

Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interface

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Crucix

Crucix

OSINT platform aggregating 27 real-time global data sources into a unified dashboard

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Cryptgeon

Cryptgeon

Secure, encrypted note and file sharing service inspired by PrivNote

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CryptPad

CryptPad

End-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite with zero-knowledge storage

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CyberChef

CyberChef

Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operations

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Dagu

Dagu

DAG-based workflow scheduler with web UI for managing cron jobs and task pipelines

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Damselfly

Damselfly

Self-hosted photo manager with face recognition and object detection

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dashdot

dashdot

Minimalist server dashboard with real-time CPU, RAM, storage, and network stats

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Dashy

Dashy

A self-hostable personal dashboard with widgets, themes, and status-checking

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Databag

Databag

Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threads

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Databasus

Databasus

Databasus is a database backup tool for PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB

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Dataline

Dataline

AI-powered SQL chat interface for exploring and visualising any database

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Dawarich

Dawarich

Self-hosted location history tracker with heatmaps and travel statistics

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DB Browser for SQLite

DB Browser for SQLite

DB Browser for SQLite is a visual tool for creating, designing, and editing SQLite database files

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Deluge

Deluge

Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin support

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DenoKV

DenoKV

The Denoland key-value database for Deno Deploy

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Dify

Dify

Open-source platform for building LLM applications with RAG, agents, and workflows

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Directus

Directus

Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin app

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Dittofeed

Dittofeed

Open-source customer engagement platform for automated multi-channel messaging

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Diun

Diun

Docker Image Update Notifier to receive notifications when images are updated

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docassemble

docassemble

Open-source expert system for guided interviews and automated document assembly

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Docker Registry

Docker Registry

Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container images

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Dockge

Dockge

Dockge is a flash, dead easy, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager

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Docmost

Docmost

Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editing

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Docspell

Docspell

Self-hosted document organiser with OCR, NLP extraction, and full-text search

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Documenso

Documenso

Open-source document signing platform for digital signatures

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DocuSeal

DocuSeal

Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilities

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Dograh

Dograh

Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutes

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DokuWiki

DokuWiki

Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge bases

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Dolibarr

Dolibarr

Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operations

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Domain Locker

Domain Locker

Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfolios

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Donetick

Donetick

Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilities

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Downtify

Downtify

Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadata

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Dozzle

Dozzle

Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-time

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Dragonfly

Dragonfly

High-performance Redis-compatible in-memory data store for modern hardware

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draw.io

draw.io

Free open-source diagramming tool for flowcharts, UML, and network diagrams

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drawDB

drawDB

Browser-based database diagram editor with SQL export and import

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Drizzle Gateway

Drizzle Gateway

Free self-hosted Drizzle Studio on steroids for database management

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Drupal

Drupal

Open-source CMS for building and managing dynamic websites

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DuckDNS

DuckDNS

Free dynamic DNS service for mapping IP addresses to domains

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DumbDo

DumbDo

DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just works

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Duplicati

Duplicati

Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote servers

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Easy!Appointments

Easy!Appointments

Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionals

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Eclipse Mosquitto

Eclipse Mosquitto

Lightweight MQTT broker for IoT and messaging applications

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EdgeDB

EdgeDB

Next-generation graph-relational database built on PostgreSQL

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Elasticsearch

Elasticsearch

Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene

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Element

Element

Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging

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EmailEngine

EmailEngine

Self-hosted email API proxy connecting IMAP and SMTP to REST endpoints

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Emby

Emby

Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversion

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EmbyStat

EmbyStat

Statistics and analytics tool for Emby and Jellyfin media servers

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Enclosed

Enclosed

Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notes

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ErsatzTV

ErsatzTV

Self-hosted IPTV server that builds live channels from your media library

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Erugo

Erugo

Self-hosted file-sharing platform with password protection and expiry controls

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ESPHome

ESPHome

System for controlling ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers with YAML

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EspoCRM

EspoCRM

Free open-source CRM for managing contacts, deals, and customer relationships

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Etherpad

Etherpad

Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version history

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EverShop

EverShop

Modern open-source e-commerce platform on Node.js, React, GraphQL, and PostgreSQL

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Evolution API

Evolution API

Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrations

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Evolution Go

Evolution Go

High-performance WhatsApp API gateway written in Go for messaging automation

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Excalidraw

Excalidraw

Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstorming

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Expensave

Expensave

Personal and family expense tracking application

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ExpenseOwl

ExpenseOwl

Lightweight self-hosted personal expense tracker with dashboard and CSV import

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Explo

Explo

Turns ListenBrainz recommendations into playlists in your music library

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ezBookKeeping

ezBookKeeping

Lightweight personal finance tracker with mobile PWA and receipt scanning

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Faraday

Faraday

Open-source vulnerability management platform for security teams

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Fasten Health

Fasten Health

Self-hosted personal and family electronic medical record manager

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Fider

Fider

Open-source feedback platform for collecting and managing user feedback

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File Browser

File Browser

Web-based file manager for browsing, uploading, and managing files on your server

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File Drop

File Drop

Decentralised peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technology

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FileFlows

FileFlows

Automated media file processor that reduces file sizes up to 90%

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FileGator

FileGator

Self-hosted multi-user file manager with role-based permissions and no database

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Filestash

Filestash

Self-hosted file manager for FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, and 20+ storage backends

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Firefly

Firefly

Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interface

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Firefly III

Firefly III

Professional self-hosted personal finance and budget manager

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Firefox

Firefox

Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible through web interface

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Flagsmith

Flagsmith

Open-source feature flag and remote config service with A/B testing

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Flame

Flame

Self-hosted startpage and application dashboard for your homelab

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FlareSolverr

FlareSolverr

Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scraping

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Flarum

Flarum

Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communities

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flatnotes

flatnotes

Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text search

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Fleet

Fleet

Open-source device management and endpoint security platform powered by osquery

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FlexGet

FlexGet

YAML-driven automation tool for downloading media from RSS, torrents, and Usenet

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Flipt

Flipt

Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integration

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Flowise

Flowise

Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents

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Focalboard

Focalboard

Open-source project management tool with Kanban boards, tables, and calendar views

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Forgejo

Forgejo

Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration features

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Form.io

Form.io

Open-source form builder and data management platform with REST API

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Formbricks

Formbricks

Open-source survey platform for in-app, link, website, and email feedback

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FossFLOW

FossFLOW

Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualization

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Foundry VTT

Foundry VTT

Self-hosted virtual tabletop for online RPG campaigns with maps and dice

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FreeCAD

FreeCAD

Browser-accessible parametric 3D CAD modeler for engineering and design

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FreeScout

FreeScout

Lightweight open-source help desk and shared inbox system

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FreshRSS

FreshRSS

Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feeds

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Gatus

Gatus

Developer-oriented status page with multi-protocol uptime monitoring and alerting

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Gerrit

Gerrit

Enterprise-grade web-based code review system built on top of Git

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Ghost

Ghost

Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishing

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Ghostfolio

Ghostfolio

Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfolios

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GIMP

GIMP

Browser-accessible professional image editor and graphic design tool

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Gitea

Gitea

Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platform

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GitIngest

GitIngest

Git to LLM-friendly text converter for AI-powered code analysis

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GitLab

GitLab

GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CD

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Glance

Glance

Self-hosted dashboard that puts all your feeds in one spot

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Glances

Glances

Glances is a cross-platform system monitoring tool with a web interface

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GlitchTip

GlitchTip

Sentry-compatible error tracking and performance monitoring platform

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GLPI

GLPI

Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations

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GoatCounter

GoatCounter

Privacy-first web analytics without cookies or personal data tracking

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GoCD

GoCD

Continuous delivery server with value stream mapping and pipeline modelling

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Gogs

Gogs

Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for hassle-free project management

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Gokapi

Gokapi

Self-hosted file-sharing server with expiring links and S3 support

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Gonic

Gonic

Lightweight self-hosted Subsonic music streaming server written in Go

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Gotenberg

Gotenberg

Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generation

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Gotify

Gotify

Self-hosted push notification server with a simple REST API

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GoWA

GoWA

WhatsApp REST API and web interface for multi-device messaging automation

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Grafana

Grafana

Open-source observability platform for metrics visualisation and monitoring

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Gramps Web

Gramps Web

Self-hosted genealogy platform for building and sharing family trees

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Grav

Grav

Modern flat-file CMS that requires no database, just files and folders

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Grimmory

Grimmory

Self-hosted book collection manager with built-in reader and device sync

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Grimoire

Grimoire

Self-hosted bookmark manager with auto metadata extraction and full-text search

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Grist

Grist

Open-source spreadsheet-database hybrid for building data applications

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Grocy

Grocy

Self-hosted grocery and household management solution for tracking food inventory

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GrowthBook

GrowthBook

Open-source feature flagging and A/B testing platform

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Habitica

Habitica

Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventure

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Halo

Halo

Modern open-source CMS with plugin marketplace and block-based editor

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Harness

Harness

End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environments

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Hasura GraphQL Engine

Hasura GraphQL Engine

Open-source GraphQL engine with instant APIs over any database

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Headscale

Headscale

Self-hosted Tailscale-compatible control server for WireGuard mesh networking

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Healthchecks

Healthchecks

Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alerts

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HedgeDoc

HedgeDoc

Real-time collaborative markdown editor for team documentation

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Heimdall

Heimdall

Application dashboard for organising and accessing your web services

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Hermes Agent

Hermes Agent

Self-improving AI agent with built-in learning loop and multi-platform messaging

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Hermes WebUI

Hermes WebUI

Self-hosted Hermes AI agent and web chat UI bundled in one Docker deployment

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Hermes Workspace

Hermes Workspace

Open-source web UI command centre for the Hermes AI agent

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HeyForm

HeyForm

Open-source conversational form builder with conditional logic and analytics

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Hi.Events

Hi.Events

Open-source self-hosted event management and ticketing platform

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Homarr

Homarr

Modern self-hosted dashboard to organise and monitor all your services

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Home Assistant

Home Assistant

Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devices

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Homebox

Homebox

Inventory and organisation system built for home users

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Homebridge

Homebridge

HomeKit bridge for non-Apple smart home devices using plugins

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Homepage

Homepage

Modern, customisable application dashboard with Docker integration

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Homer

Homer

Simple self-hosted static dashboard for organising all your server services

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Hoop

Hoop

Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trails

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Hoppscotch

Hoppscotch

Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teams

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HortusFox

HortusFox

Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organisation

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Huginn

Huginn

Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agents

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Hugo

Hugo

Lightning-fast static site generator built with Go

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HumHub

HumHub

Open-source enterprise social network and intranet platform for teams

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imgproxy

imgproxy

Fast on-the-fly image processing server for resize, crop, and format conversion

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Immich

Immich

Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solution

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Infisical

Infisical

Open-source secrets manager for syncing env variables and API keys across teams and infrastructure

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InfluxDB 2

InfluxDB 2

Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI

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Inkscape

Inkscape

Browser-accessible vector graphics editor for illustrations and SVG design

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InsForge

InsForge

Open-source backend platform with auth, database, and storage for AI agents

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InvenTree

InvenTree

Open-source parts inventory and BOM management for engineering teams

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Invidious

Invidious

Privacy-respecting alternative front-end for YouTube without ads or tracking

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Invio

Invio

Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teams

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Invoice Ninja

Invoice Ninja

Open-source invoicing and billing platform for freelancers and small businesses

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InvoiceShelf

InvoiceShelf

Open-source invoicing platform with estimates, expenses, and payment portal

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Isso

Isso

Lightweight, self-hosted Disqus alternative for blogs and static websites

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IT Tools

IT Tools

Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionals

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ITFlow

ITFlow

Open-source PSA platform for MSPs with IT documentation, ticketing, and billing

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iTop

iTop

Open-source ITSM platform and CMDB for IT service and infrastructure management

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Jackett

Jackett

Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation tools

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Jaeger

Jaeger

Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservices

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Jellyfin

Jellyfin

Free and open-source media server for organising and streaming your media library

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Jellyseerr

Jellyseerr

Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflow

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Jenkins

Jenkins

Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelines

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Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet

Self-hosted video conferencing platform with screen sharing and recording

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Jitsu

Jitsu

Open-source customer data platform and event streaming pipeline for engineers

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JobOps

JobOps

Self-hosted job hunting pipeline that searches boards and tailors CVs

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Joomla

Joomla

Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applications

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Joplin Server

Joplin Server

Self-hosted synchronisation server for Joplin note-taking application

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Jotty

Jotty

Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boards

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jsreport

jsreport

Self-hosted report server for PDF, Excel, and DOCX from HTML templates

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JumpServer

JumpServer

Centralised privileged access gateway for SSH, RDP, and database sessions

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Jupyter Notebook

Jupyter Notebook

Interactive web environment for live code, data analysis, and visualisations

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JupyterLab

JupyterLab

JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and code

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Juxtapose

Juxtapose

Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platforms

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Kan

Kan

Open-source Kanban board and project management tool, a Trello alternative

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Kanboard

Kanboard

Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management software

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Kaneo

Kaneo

Open-source project management with kanban boards and GitHub integration

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Kapowarr

Kapowarr

Self-hosted comic book manager for automated downloading and organisation

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Karakeep

Karakeep

Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and search

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Kavita

Kavita

Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooks

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Keila

Keila

Self-hosted newsletter platform with drag-and-drop editor and SMTP delivery

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Kener

Kener

Open-source status page and uptime monitoring platform with incident management

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Kestra

Kestra

Open-source workflow orchestration platform for data pipelines and automation

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Keycloak

Keycloak

Open-source identity and access management with SSO, OAuth2, and SAML

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Khoj

Khoj

Open-source AI assistant for chatting with your documents and the web

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Kibana

Kibana

Open-source visualisation UI for Elasticsearch with dashboards and search

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Kill Bill

Kill Bill

Open-source subscription billing and payment platform for SaaS and marketplaces

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Kimai

Kimai

Self-hosted time tracking for freelancers, agencies, and teams

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KitchenOwl

KitchenOwl

Self-hosted shared grocery list, recipe manager, and meal planner

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Koillection

Koillection

Self-hosted collection manager for cataloguing books, games, vinyl, and more

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Komari

Komari

Lightweight self-hosted server monitoring dashboard with real-time metrics

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Komga

Komga

Self-hosted media server for comics, manga, magazines, and eBooks with OPDS and sync support

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Kong

Kong

Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

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Kotaemon

Kotaemon

Open-source document Q&A chatbot with multi-LLM support and OCR

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Kroki

Kroki

Unified diagram-as-code API that renders 30+ diagram types over HTTP

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Kutt

Kutt

Modern self-hosted URL shortener with custom domains, analytics, and REST API

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Label Studio

Label Studio

Open-source data labelling and annotation platform for machine learning projects

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Lago

Lago

Open-source metering and usage-based billing platform

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Langflow

Langflow

Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applications

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Langfuse

Langfuse

Open-source LLM engineering platform for observability and evaluation

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LanguageTool

LanguageTool

Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languages

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LazyLibrarian

LazyLibrarian

Self-hosted automation for ebook and audiobook downloads with author tracking

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Leantime

Leantime

Open-source project management system designed for non-project managers

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Lemmy

Lemmy

Federated link aggregator and discussion platform for self-hosted forums

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LibreChat

LibreChat

LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM use

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LibreDesk

LibreDesk

Open-source helpdesk with omnichannel ticketing, live chat, and SLA management

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LibrePhotos

LibrePhotos

Self-hosted photo management with face recognition and AI-powered search

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LibreSpeed

LibreSpeed

Self-hosted HTML5 internet speed test server with built-in results database

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LibreTranslate

LibreTranslate

Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hosted

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Lidarr

Lidarr

Automated music collection manager and organiser for Usenet and torrents

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Lightdash

Lightdash

Open-source BI platform built around dbt for data exploration and dashboards

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LimeSurvey

LimeSurvey

Professional online survey platform for creating and managing questionnaires

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Linkding

Linkding

Linkding is a minimal, fast, self-hosted bookmark manager

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LinkStack

LinkStack

Self-hosted Linktree alternative for branded link-in-bio pages

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Linkwarden

Linkwarden

Linkwarden is a self-hosted bookmark manager with full-page archiving

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Listmonk

Listmonk

High-performance self-hosted newsletter and mailing list manager

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LiteLLM

LiteLLM

LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI format

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Livebook

Livebook

Open-source Elixir notebooks for data science, ML, and real-time collaboration

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LLDAP

LLDAP

Lightweight authentication server providing a simplified LDAP backend for self-hosted apps

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LMS

LMS

Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with Subsonic API

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LobeChat

LobeChat

Modern open-source AI chat framework supporting multiple LLM providers

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Local Deep Research

Local Deep Research

Self-hosted AI deep research assistant powered by cloud LLM providers

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LocalAI

LocalAI

Self-hosted OpenAI-compatible API server for local AI model inference

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Locust

Locust

Python-based distributed load testing tool with a real-time web UI

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Logseq

Logseq

Self-hosted privacy-first knowledge base and block-based outliner

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Logto

Logto

Logto is a comprehensive identity and authentication platform with OAuth and OIDC support

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LubeLogger

LubeLogger

Comprehensive vehicle maintenance and fuel management system

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Lychee

Lychee

Self-hosted photo management platform with album organisation, EXIF browsing, and granular sharing controls

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Mage AI

Mage AI

Mage AI is a data pipeline tool for building and managing ETL workflows

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Mail-Archiver

Mail-Archiver

Self-hosted email archiving with IMAP sync, full-text search, and export

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Mailpit

Mailpit

Open-source SMTP email testing tool with a browser-based inbox for developers

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Maloja

Maloja

Self-hosted music scrobble database with personal listening charts

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Manticore Search

Manticore Search

Open-source search engine with full-text and vector search via MySQL protocol

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MariaDB

MariaDB

Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacement

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Marimo

Marimo

Open-source reactive Python notebook with SQL support and reproducible execution

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Marreta

Marreta

Self-hosted article proxy for clean, ad-free reading with intelligent caching

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Mastodon

Mastodon

Self-hosted federated microblogging server based on the ActivityPub standard

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Mathesar

Mathesar

Spreadsheet-style web interface for exploring and editing PostgreSQL databases

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Matomo

Matomo

Leading open-source web analytics platform with complete data ownership and privacy

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Matrix Synapse

Matrix Synapse

Open-source Matrix homeserver for decentralised, encrypted communication

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Mattermost

Mattermost

Open-source team collaboration platform with messaging, file sharing, and integrations

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Mautic

Mautic

Open-source marketing automation for email campaigns, lead scoring, and journeys

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MaxKB

MaxKB

MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agents

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Mayan EDMS

Mayan EDMS

Open-source document management with OCR, full-text search, and workflows

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Maybe

Maybe

Open-source personal finance and wealth management application

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Mazanoke

Mazanoke

Browser-based image optimiser with format conversion and EXIF stripping

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Mealie

Mealie

Mealie is a self-hosted recipe manager with meal planning and shopping lists

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Medusa

Medusa

Automatic Video Library Manager for TV shows with Plex and Jellyfin support

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Meilisearch

Meilisearch

Lightning-fast search engine for modern applications

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Memgraph

Memgraph

In-memory graph database for real-time analytics on connected data

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Memos

Memos

Memos is a lightweight, privacy-first note-taking application

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MeshCentral

MeshCentral

Self-hosted remote monitoring and management platform for desktops, servers, and IoT devices

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Metabase

Metabase

Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualisation and analytics

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MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5

Browser-accessible MetaTrader 5 trading terminal for 24/7 forex and CFD trading

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MeTube

MeTube

MeTube is a web-based video downloader for YouTube and other platforms

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MicroBin

MicroBin

Lightweight self-hosted pastebin, file sharer, and URL shortener in Rust

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Milvus

Milvus

Open-source vector database built for AI applications and similarity search

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MindsDB

MindsDB

MindsDB is an AI platform for building machine learning models from enterprise data

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Mini QR

Mini QR

Self-hosted QR code generator with custom styles and batch export

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Miniflux

Miniflux

Minimalist and opinionated RSS feed reader with a clean web interface

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MiroFish

MiroFish

AI prediction engine powered by multi-agent swarm intelligence simulation

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MiroTalk

MiroTalk

Self-hosted P2P video conferencing with unlimited rooms and screen sharing

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Mongo Express

Mongo Express

Web-based MongoDB admin UI for browsing, editing, and managing databases

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MongoDB 4

MongoDB 4

Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storage

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Monica

Monica

Personal relationship management system for documenting your life

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Moodist

Moodist

Ambient soundscape mixer with productivity tools for deep focus and relaxation

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Moodle

Moodle

Open-source learning management system trusted by over 489 million users worldwide

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Morphic

Morphic

Open-source AI search engine with generative answers and source citations

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mStream

mStream

Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with native iOS and Android apps

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Mylar3

Mylar3

Self-hosted automated comic book downloader and library manager

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MySQL

MySQL

Fast, reliable open-source relational database for web and app workloads

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n8n

n8n

Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interface

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Nango

Nango

Open-source OAuth and API integration platform for 300+ services

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NATS

NATS

Cloud-native messaging system with pub/sub, request-reply, and JetStream

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Navidrome

Navidrome

Navidrome is a self-hosted music server with web and mobile streaming

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Neko

Neko

Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streaming

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Neo4j

Neo4j

The world's leading open-source graph database for connected data

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NetBird Client

NetBird Client

Secure WireGuard-based mesh VPN client with SSO and granular access controls

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NetBox

NetBox

Open-source network infrastructure modelling for IPAM, DCIM, and documentation

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Netdata

Netdata

Real-time infrastructure monitoring agent with 800+ integrations

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New API

New API

New API is an LLM gateway and AI asset management system for multiple providers

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Nextcloud

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platform

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Nexterm

Nexterm

Browser-based server management for SSH, VNC, and RDP connections

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Nexus Repository Manager

Nexus Repository Manager

Universal artifact repository manager for Maven, npm, Docker, and PyPI

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NocoBase

NocoBase

NocoBase is an extensible no-code/low-code platform for building applications

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NocoDB

NocoDB

Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheets

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Node-RED

Node-RED

Low-code visual tool for wiring IoT devices, APIs, and online services

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NodeBB

NodeBB

NodeBB is a modern, real-time discussion platform for building community forums

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Norish

Norish

Self-hosted recipe manager with social media import and household sync

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NoteDiscovery

NoteDiscovery

Self-hosted markdown knowledge base with graph view and AI integration

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Notifuse

Notifuse

Self-hosted email marketing and transactional email platform

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Novu

Novu

Open-source notification infrastructure for email, SMS, and push delivery

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ntfy

ntfy

Self-hosted push notification server for sending alerts via simple HTTP requests

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NZBGet

NZBGet

Efficient C++ Usenet binary downloader with PAR2 repair and web UI

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NZBHydra2

NZBHydra2

Usenet meta-search aggregator that unifies indexers behind one Newznab API

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October CMS

October CMS

Laravel-based PHP CMS for building flexible websites and web applications

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Odoo

Odoo

Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerce

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Odysseus

Odysseus

Self-hosted AI workspace with chat, agents, deep research, and persistent memory

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OliveTin

OliveTin

Self-hosted web UI for safely running predefined shell commands

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Ollama

Ollama

Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applications

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Ombi

Ombi

Self-hosted request system for Plex, Emby, and Jellyfin with auto-fulfillment

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OmniTools

OmniTools

OmniTools is an all-in-one web toolkit with 80+ utilities for everyday tasks

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OneDev

OneDev

OneDev is a self-hosted Git server with built-in CI/CD and project management

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OneTimeSecret

OneTimeSecret

Share self-destructing secrets via one-time-view links

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ONLYOFFICE Docs

ONLYOFFICE Docs

Self-hosted online office suite with MS Office-compatible collaborative editing

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Onyx

Onyx

Open-source AI chat and enterprise search platform that works with every LLM

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Open Journal Systems

Open Journal Systems

Open-source academic journal management and open access publishing platform

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Open Notebook

Open Notebook

AI-native notebook app for writing, researching, and organising knowledge in one workspace

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Open WebUI

Open WebUI

Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilities

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OpenBao

OpenBao

Open-source secrets manager for storing and accessing sensitive credentials

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OpenClaw

OpenClaw

Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support (formerly Moltbot/Clawdbot)

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OpenCloud

OpenCloud

Open-source file sync and collaboration with built-in identity management

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OpenEMR

OpenEMR

Open-source electronic health records and practice management for clinics

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Opengist

Opengist

Self-hosted pastebin powered by Git, open-source alternative to GitHub Gist

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OpenHands

OpenHands

Open-source autonomous AI agent for software engineering tasks

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OpenHuman

OpenHuman

Self-hosted personal AI core with memory, agents, and 118+ app integrations

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OpenObserve

OpenObserve

Cloud-native observability platform for logs, metrics, traces, and dashboards

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OpenPanel

OpenPanel

Privacy-first product analytics with real-time dashboards and session replay

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OpenProject

OpenProject

Open-source project management with Gantt charts, Agile boards, time tracking

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OpenSearch

OpenSearch

Open-source search and analytics engine, community fork of Elasticsearch

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OpenSign

OpenSign

Free and open-source DocuSign alternative for legally binding document signing

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OpenSpeedTest

OpenSpeedTest

Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or Java

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OpenViking

OpenViking

OpenViking is an open-source context database built for AI agents

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OpenVPN Access Server

OpenVPN Access Server

Full-featured VPN server with web-based administration and client management

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OpnForm

OpnForm

Open-source form builder with conditional logic, embeds, and response management

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OrangeHRM

OrangeHRM

Open-source HR platform for employee, leave, and recruitment management

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Outline

Outline

Outline is a modern team wiki and knowledge base with real-time collaboration

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Overleaf

Overleaf

Open-source collaborative LaTeX editor for scientific and academic writing

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Overseerr

Overseerr

Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflow

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Owncast

Owncast

Self-hosted live streaming and chat server with RTMP and Fediverse support

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ownCloud

ownCloud

Self-hosted file sync, sharing, and collaboration platform for teams

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OxiCloud

OxiCloud

Lightweight Rust-based self-hosted cloud storage with Nextcloud client support

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PairDrop

PairDrop

PairDrop is a web-based file sharing tool for instant transfers between devices

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Paisa

Paisa

Personal finance tracker with double-entry accounting and investment tracking

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Pangolin Newt

Pangolin Newt

Userspace WireGuard tunnel client for secure remote access via Pangolin

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Paperclip

Paperclip

Paperclip is an AI/ML orchestration platform for autonomous teams

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Paperless-ngx

Paperless-ngx

Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archives

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Papermerge

Papermerge

Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organising PDFs

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Papra

Papra

Minimalistic open-source document management and archiving platform

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Parseable

Parseable

Open-source observability data lake for logs, metrics, and traces

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Passbolt

Passbolt

Open-source team password manager with end-to-end OpenPGP encryption and sharing

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Password Pusher

Password Pusher

Self-hosted secret sharing with one-time, expiring links for passwords and files

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Pastefy

Pastefy

Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin for secure code snippet sharing

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PatchMon

PatchMon

Self-hosted Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform

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Paymenter

Paymenter

Open-source billing and subscription management platform for hosting companies

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PdfDing

PdfDing

Self-hosted PDF manager with cross-device sync and browser-based annotation