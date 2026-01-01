Deploy Bytebase in one click installation.
Open-source database DevOps platform for reviewing, approving, and deploying schema changes safely across environments.
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What you can build with Bytebase
Bytebase is an open-source database DevOps platform that brings software engineering discipline to database change management. Where most teams rely on ad-hoc SQL scripts or informal DBA approvals, Bytebase provides structured review workflows, multi-environment rollout pipelines, and 200+ built-in SQL review rules that mirror how application code is shipped.
It supports over 20 database systems — PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, Redis, ClickHouse, Snowflake, and more — from a single web interface. Self-hosting keeps database credentials and change history entirely within your own infrastructure, with no third-party service ever accessing your schemas or data.
Key features of Bytebase
Database change workflows
Route every schema migration through configurable review and approval steps before it reaches any database environment.
Built-in SQL review
Over 200 rules catch anti-patterns, missing indexes, and destructive operations automatically before a change is approved.
GitOps integration
Link Bytebase to your Git repository so database migrations follow the same pull-request process as application code.
Multi-environment rollouts
Define ordered pipelines across dev, staging, and production with required approval gates at each stage.
Audit and compliance
Every migration and approval is recorded in a tamper-evident log with timestamps and user attribution, supporting SOC 2 and similar frameworks.
Why run Bytebase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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