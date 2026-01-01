Yes. Think of Hostinger Ecommerce as the kitchen powering your restaurant – it handles your products, inventory, and orders behind the scenes, while your website is just one of the dining rooms customers walk into. Connect your existing website – whether it's built with Hostinger Website Builder, Horizons vibe coding builder, WordPress, or another platform – and everything runs from the same place. You can also add more sales channels alongside your existing site without starting from scratch.