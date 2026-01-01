Secure by default
Hands-free maintenance
Telegram-ready
Easy-to-use visual UI
Choose your Hermes Agent plan
Managed for you
Included in your plan
Managed for you
Included in your plan
What Hermes Agent can do for you
Personal assistant
Keep tasks, reminders, and chats organized. Your agent learns and remembers it all.
Coding assistant
Write and debug faster with an agent that can learn your codebase.
Researcher
Summarize topics and compare options with context kept across sessions.
Sales assistant
Capture leads and qualify prospects on your own infrastructure.
Why start with Managed Hermes on Hostinger?
1-click setup
AI credits pre-installed
Secure by default
Telegram-ready
Easy-to-use visual UI
Hermes Agent CLI access
Choose how to run Hermes Agent
Key features of Hermes Agent
Self-improving learning loop
Persistent memory
Multi-platform messaging
200+ LLM models
Built-in task scheduler
Hermes Agent Hostinger FAQs
Do I need any technical knowledge to set up Hermes Agent?
Not at all. Managed Hermes is designed for those who have never touched a server. The 1-click deployment handles everything—from server environment to AI configuration. Just click deploy, and your assistant is live in minutes. No coding, no command lines, and no technical headaches.
How do AI credits work? Do I need external accounts?
Your credits come pre-integrated for a hassle-free start, with no third-party accounts or complex API keys required. Simply top up directly from your dashboard and start automating instantly. However, the choice is yours: you can use these built-in credits for maximum simplicity or manually connect your own external accounts from providers like OpenAI or Anthropic via API if you prefer.
Is my data private and secure?
Absolutely. Every Hermes Agent runs in an isolated environment, keeping your data and conversations completely private. We secure each container to prevent unauthorized access and provide a custom security gateway by default. You get professional-grade protection without having to configure a thing.
What is the difference between Managed Hermes and Hermes Agent on a VPS?
A VPS gives you root access but makes you responsible for setup, security, and updates. Managed Hermes removes that complexity. We handle the infrastructure, updates, and backups so you can focus on using your AI, not managing a server. If you need total environment customization, a VPS is a better fit; for everyone else, Managed is the way to go.
What can I do with a Managed Hermes Agent?
Hermes is a self-improving AI agent that works 24/7, even when your laptop is closed. Unlike static tools, it features a self-learning loop and persistent memory, meaning it learns from experience and refines its skills as you use it. You can connect it to apps like Telegram to automate tasks, handle leads, and run browser automations. Think of it as a digital team member that never sleeps and grows more valuable over time.