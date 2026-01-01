Deploy Paperclip in one click installation.
Open-source AI orchestration platform for building autonomous agent organisations with defined roles, goal hierarchies, and budget controls.
Choose a VPS plan for Paperclip
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Paperclip
Paperclip is a self-hosted orchestration platform that lets you build and manage autonomous AI-powered organisations. Instead of juggling individual chatbots, Paperclip gives your AI agents defined roles, reporting lines, and goal hierarchies so they work together toward shared business objectives. You set monthly budgets per agent, maintain immutable audit trails of every decision, and retain board-level override capability at all times.
Running Paperclip on your own VPS keeps sensitive business data, agent memory, and API credentials entirely on your infrastructure. You bring your own API keys for Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, Cursor, or any custom agent runtime â€” with no intermediary markup on model costs and no external SaaS subscription required.
Key features of Paperclip
Hierarchical Org Charts
Define agent roles, titles, and reporting lines that mirror a real company structure, enabling coordinated autonomous operation across departments.
Goal Cascade System
Trace tasks from company mission down through team goals to individual agent assignments, ensuring every agent action is aligned with top-level business objectives.
Per-Agent Budget Controls
Set monthly API spending limits per agent with automatic pausing at 100% and soft warnings at 80%, preventing runaway costs without manual monitoring.
Immutable Audit Trail
Every agent action and tool call is recorded in a tamper-proof ticket system, giving you complete transparency and accountability for autonomous decisions.
Bring-Your-Own Agent
Supports Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, Cursor, Codex, and any custom script with a heartbeat interface, so you choose the best model for each role without lock-in.
Multi-Company Isolation
Run separate AI organisations for multiple businesses from a single deployment, with complete data isolation between each company.
Why run Paperclip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.