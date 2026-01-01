Deploy Onyx in one click installation.
Open-source AI chat and enterprise search platform that connects every LLM to your team knowledge.
Choose a VPS plan for Onyx
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Onyx
Onyx is an open-source AI platform that combines a feature-rich chat interface with enterprise search across your team's documents and applications. It works with every major LLM provider â€” OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and any self-hosted model exposed via Ollama or vLLM â€” so you stay free to pick the model that fits each task without rewriting your stack.
Self-hosting Onyx on your VPS keeps chat transcripts, indexed documents, and connector credentials on infrastructure you control. Forty plus connectors pull data from Google Drive, Slack, Confluence, GitHub, Notion, Jira, and more into a unified search index, so answers cite the originals instead of leaking sensitive context to third-party SaaS.
Key features of Onyx
Works with every LLM
Bring your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Vertex, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint including local Ollama and vLLM deployments.
Forty-plus connectors
Index Google Drive, Slack, Confluence, Notion, GitHub, Jira, Salesforce, Zendesk, and many more so chat answers cite your real team knowledge.
AI agents and assistants
Build custom assistants with tailored prompts, connector scopes, and tools so each team gets an AI shaped to its workflow.
Citations and grounding
Every answer links back to the source document, so users verify claims and trust responses instead of guessing at hallucinations.
Role-based permissions
Document-level access control inherits source-system permissions so users only see what they are already allowed to read.
Self-hosted privacy
Chats, vectors, and source documents stay on your VPS â€” nothing is sent to Onyx servers and you keep full control of model and connector traffic.
Why run Onyx on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.