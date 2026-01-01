Deploy Letta in one click installation.
Open-source framework for building stateful AI agents with persistent memory that learn and improve over time.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Letta
Letta is an open-source framework for creating AI agents with long-term memory, enabling them to learn from conversations and improve over time. Unlike stateless chatbots, Letta agents maintain memory blocks that persist between sessions, recall user preferences, and adapt their behaviour based on accumulated experience.
Self-hosting Letta on your VPS gives you full control over agent data and memory, eliminates per-request API costs for memory management, and lets you integrate any LLM provider â€” from OpenAI and Anthropic to locally-hosted Ollama models â€” without vendor lock-in.
Key features of Letta
Persistent agent memory
Agents retain context between sessions using structured memory blocks, so they never forget past conversations or user preferences.
Multi-provider LLM support
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, Ollama, and more â€” swap models without changing your agent logic.
REST API and SDKs
Full REST API with Python and TypeScript SDKs for integrating stateful agents into any application or workflow.
Multi-agent orchestration
Build complex pipelines with agent-to-agent communication, shared memory, and coordinated task execution.
Tool execution
Agents can call custom tools and execute code in sandboxed environments to act on the real world.
Memory self-editing
Agents update their own memory blocks in real time, enabling continuous self-improvement and adaptive behaviour.
Why run Letta on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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