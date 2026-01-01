Restreamer is an open-source live streaming server developed by datarhei that provides enterprise-grade streaming capabilities through an accessible web interface. It ingests video from webcams, IP cameras, and live feeds, converts between RTMP, HLS, SRT, and WebRTC protocols, and simultaneously distributes to multiple platforms â€” YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, or any custom RTMP destination â€” from a single source.

Self-hosting Restreamer eliminates the monthly fees of commercial multi-streaming services and keeps video feeds off third-party platforms entirely, which matters for confidential broadcasts like internal training, private events, or pre-release announcements. Dedicated VPS bandwidth ensures stable bitrates and consistent stream quality that shared hosting environments cannot guarantee.