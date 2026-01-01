Deploy Nuclio in one click installation.
High-performance open-source serverless platform for real-time event and data processing with automatic scaling and GPU support.
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What you can build with Nuclio
Nuclio is a high-performance open-source serverless platform for real-time event and data processing. It runs your code as functions that react to a wide range of triggers â€” HTTP, Kafka, Kinesis, RabbitMQ, MQTT, NATS, and scheduled cron jobs â€” and automatically scales each function up and down based on demand. Functions run in dedicated containers built and deployed straight from the browser dashboard.
Unlike general automation tools, Nuclio is engineered for speed, processing hundreds of thousands of events per second per process, with optional GPU acceleration for machine-learning inference. Self-hosting Nuclio on your own VPS keeps your data pipelines, models, and event sources under your full control, with no per-invocation cloud fees and no vendor lock-in.
Key features of Nuclio
Real-time event triggers
Trigger functions from HTTP, Kafka, Kinesis, RabbitMQ, MQTT, NATS, and cron schedules without writing any glue code.
Automatic scaling
Each function scales up under load and back down when idle, keeping resource usage efficient across your workloads.
Multi-language runtimes
Write functions in Go, Python, Java, .NET, Node.js, or Shell using the runtime that best fits each job.
GPU-accelerated inference
Attach GPUs to functions for fast machine-learning inference and data-heavy real-time processing pipelines.
Browser-based dashboard
Build, deploy, invoke, and monitor functions from a clean web UI without ever leaving the browser.
Why run Nuclio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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