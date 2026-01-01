Deploy PrivateBin in one click installation.
Zero-knowledge encrypted pastebin where the server never sees your content â€” all encryption and decryption happens entirely in the browser.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PrivateBin
PrivateBin is a minimalist open-source pastebin where content is encrypted with 256-bit AES-GCM directly in the browser before it ever reaches the server. The decryption key lives only in the URL fragment, which browsers never send to the server â€” meaning not even the server operator can read what you share. With over 8,000 GitHub stars, it is one of the most trusted zero-knowledge sharing tools available.
Self-hosting PrivateBin on your VPS keeps your sharing infrastructure entirely private â€” no third-party service sees your pastes â€” and the lightweight Alpine container requires minimal resources while giving you full control over retention policies, file size limits, and access.
Key features of PrivateBin
Zero-Knowledge Encryption
256-bit AES-GCM encryption runs entirely in the browser so the server stores only ciphertext and can never access your plain-text content.
Burn After Reading
One-time pastes are deleted automatically after the first view, making them ideal for sharing passwords, tokens, or any secret that shouldn't hang around.
Password Protection
Add an optional password on top of the URL-based key for a second layer of access control on particularly sensitive pastes.
Syntax Highlighting
Over 200 programming language themes make it easy to share and review code snippets with readable formatting and colour-coded syntax.
No Accounts Required
Anyone with the link can read a paste instantly â€” no sign-up, no tracking, and no user data collected or stored by the server.
Why run PrivateBin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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