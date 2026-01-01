PrivateBin is a minimalist open-source pastebin where content is encrypted with 256-bit AES-GCM directly in the browser before it ever reaches the server. The decryption key lives only in the URL fragment, which browsers never send to the server â€” meaning not even the server operator can read what you share. With over 8,000 GitHub stars, it is one of the most trusted zero-knowledge sharing tools available.

Self-hosting PrivateBin on your VPS keeps your sharing infrastructure entirely private â€” no third-party service sees your pastes â€” and the lightweight Alpine container requires minimal resources while giving you full control over retention policies, file size limits, and access.