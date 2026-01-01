Deploy Authentik in one click installation.
Open-source identity provider delivering enterprise SSO, OAuth2, SAML, and multi-factor authentication for any application.
Choose a VPS plan for Authentik
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Authentik
Authentik is a flexible open-source identity provider that gives organisations enterprise-grade authentication and user management without the complexity typically associated with identity infrastructure. It supports OAuth2, OpenID Connect, and SAML protocols, making it compatible with virtually any application or service that needs user authentication. Multi-factor authentication, customisable login flows, LDAP integration, and a self-service user portal round out its capabilities.
Self-hosting Authentik gives you full data sovereignty over user credentials and session data, eliminates recurring per-user fees charged by commercial identity providers, and lets you tailor authentication flows to your organisation's exact requirements. This deployment runs a server, a background worker, PostgreSQL, and Redis — everything needed for a production-ready identity platform.
Key features of Authentik
Universal SSO protocols
OAuth2, OpenID Connect, and SAML support means Authentik works as the identity provider for virtually any modern application or service straight out of the box.
Flexible MFA
Enforce multi-factor authentication via TOTP authenticator apps, WebAuthn hardware keys, or SMS — configurable per application or user group.
Customisable login flows
Design authentication pipelines with conditional steps, custom branding, and policy-based access control to match your organisation's security requirements.
LDAP directory integration
Connect to existing Active Directory or LDAP directories to sync users and groups, avoiding the need to rebuild your user database from scratch.
Audit and compliance logging
Detailed event logs and audit trails record every authentication event, giving you the visibility needed for security reviews and regulatory compliance.
Why run Authentik on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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