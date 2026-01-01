Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) is a free, open-source platform purpose-built for database observability. It collects metrics, query analytics, and performance data from MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and ProxySQL, then surfaces everything in pre-built Grafana dashboards with deep per-query drill-down. PMM includes a built-in Query Analytics (QAN) engine that pinpoints slow queries, explains execution plans, and tracks query fingerprints over time — giving DBAs the visibility they need to tune performance without third-party tooling.

Self-hosting PMM on your VPS keeps sensitive database credentials and query data entirely within your own infrastructure. There are no per-host fees, no cloud-egress charges, and no vendor lock-in — just full control over retention periods, alert thresholds, and dashboard customisation.