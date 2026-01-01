Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager is the industry-standard artifact repository for storing, organising, and distributing build artifacts across every major package format. It serves as a universal proxy cache for Maven Central, npm, PyPI, Docker Hub, and dozens of other registries, dramatically reducing external downloads and speeding up builds.

Self-hosting Nexus on your own VPS gives you full control over artifact storage, access policies, and security scanning. Teams get a single source of truth for all dependencies â€” public and private â€” without per-seat pricing or cloud storage limits.