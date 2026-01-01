Mbin is an open-source, federated content aggregator that combines link sharing, threaded discussions, voting, and microblogging on a single platform. As a community-maintained fork of Kbin, it speaks ActivityPub natively, so your instance interoperates with Lemmy, Mastodon, PeerTube, Pixelfed, and the broader fediverse without bridges or extra plumbing.

Running Mbin on your own VPS gives you a self-governed corner of the fediverse where you set the rules, moderate the magazines, and keep every post and vote in a database you own. There is no central company, no advertising, no algorithmic feed reshuffling timelines, and no platform terms that can change without notice.