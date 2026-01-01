Deploy NZBGet in one click installation.
Efficient Usenet binary downloader written in C++ with a polished web UI and a wide automation ecosystem.
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What you can build with NZBGet
NZBGet is a high-performance Usenet binary downloader written in C++, designed for maximum throughput and minimum CPU and memory usage. It downloads NZB files from Usenet servers, repairs incomplete posts with PAR2, unpacks RAR archives, and hands the final files off to post-processing scripts or Arr applications â€” all from a responsive web UI that runs on virtually any hardware.
Self-hosting NZBGet on a VPS keeps your downloads running 24/7 on a fast network without tying up a home PC. It pairs naturally with Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and other automation tools that hand off NZB URLs through its REST API.
Key features of NZBGet
Industry-leading throughput
C++ codebase saturates fast Usenet connections with minimal CPU and memory overhead, leaving room for other services on the same VPS.
PAR2 repair and unpack
Automatic verification, repair of damaged posts, and RAR/RAR5 extraction so completed downloads land in your library ready to use.
Servarr-ready REST API
Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and similar tools hand off NZBs directly through the well-supported JSON-RPC API.
Powerful post-processing
Hook scripts at each download stage let you trigger media library scans, notifications, transcoding, or any custom workflow per category.
Responsive web UI
Clean browser interface with queue management, per-server statistics, and full configuration access â€” works smoothly on desktop and mobile.
Why run NZBGet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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