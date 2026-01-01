Deploy ArchivesSpace in one click installation.
Open-source archives information management system for managing manuscripts, records, and digital objects.
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What you can build with ArchivesSpace
ArchivesSpace is the leading open-source archives information management system built by archivists for archivists. It combines accessioning, arrangement, description, and public discovery into a single application that supports the full archival lifecycle — from initial donation through online access by researchers.
Self-hosting ArchivesSpace on your own VPS keeps finding aids, accession records, and patron data under your institution's control, with no per-record fees or vendor lock-in. The bundled staff interface, public access portal, REST API, and OAI-PMH endpoint give your archive a complete description and discovery platform out of the box.
Key features of ArchivesSpace
Archival description
Create and manage resources, accessions, archival objects, and digital objects following DACS, ISAD(G), and ISAAR(CPF) standards.
Public access portal
Researchers browse finding aids, search collections, and view digital objects through a built-in public discovery interface.
EAD and MARCXML export
Export resource records as EAD 2002, EAD3, MARCXML, MODS, or Dublin Core for integration with discovery layers and consortial catalogues.
OAI-PMH harvesting
Expose descriptive metadata over OAI-PMH so aggregators like DPLA or Europeana can harvest collections automatically.
REST API
A documented JSON REST API powers integrations with digital preservation systems, ETL pipelines, and custom front-ends.
Why run ArchivesSpace on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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