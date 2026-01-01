Microcks is an open-source, cloud-native platform for mocking and testing APIs across every major protocol â€” REST/OpenAPI, GraphQL, gRPC, SOAP, and AsyncAPI. Rather than maintaining hand-written stubs, teams import their existing API contracts and Microcks automatically generates realistic mocks that mirror real service behaviour, accelerating development without waiting for backend teams.

As a CNCF Incubating project, Microcks is built for CI/CD integration and fits naturally into DevOps pipelines. Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you full control over your API test data, eliminates external SaaS dependencies, and lets you mock internal services that cloud testing platforms can never reach.