Annif is an open-source toolkit from the National Library of Finland that assigns subject terms to documents automatically. It combines lexical, statistical, and machine learning backends including TF-IDF, fastText, Omikuji, MLLM, YAKE, and ensemble models, so cataloguers can pick or stack the algorithms that best fit each collection and language.

Self-hosting Annif on your own VPS keeps training corpora, controlled vocabularies, and bibliographic metadata under your full control instead of sending them to a third-party indexing service. The container exposes a REST API and browser-based UI for testing projects, so integrating Annif into existing cataloguing pipelines or building custom clients only requires HTTP calls.