DocuSeal is a free, open-source document e-signing platform that delivers the core capabilities of commercial services like DocuSign and PandaDoc â€” drag-and-drop field placement, multiple signature types, automated reminders, and full audit trails â€” without subscription costs or per-document fees.

Self-hosting DocuSeal on your VPS means your contracts, agreements, and signed documents are stored entirely on your own infrastructure. Sensitive business documents never pass through a third-party platform, which simplifies compliance with GDPR and other data protection requirements while giving you unlimited document storage and processing capacity.