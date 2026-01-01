Deploy LightRAG in one click installation.
Simple and fast retrieval-augmented generation framework combining vector search with knowledge graphs for complex document analysis.
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What you can build with LightRAG
LightRAG is a lightweight retrieval-augmented generation framework designed to analyse complex documents in domains such as law, healthcare, and finance. It bridges the gap between vector-based RAG and graph-based RAG by managing knowledge graphs and vector embeddings together in a single dual-level architecture, dramatically reducing the LLM calls required at both indexing and query time compared to community-report-based GraphRAG implementations.
Self-hosting LightRAG on your own VPS keeps your documents, embeddings, and knowledge graph entirely under your control. Connect to OpenAI, Azure, Ollama, Anthropic, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint, and update knowledge bases incrementally without rebuilding the global index â€” so dynamic data stays fresh without exorbitant reprocessing costs.
Key features of LightRAG
Dual-level retrieval
Vector embeddings and knowledge graph entities combine in one pipeline, beating flat vector search at cross-document reasoning while keeping indexing costs low.
Incremental knowledge updates
New documents merge into the existing graph without rebuilding the global index, so dynamic data stays fresh without expensive reprocessing.
Multi-LLM provider support
Connect to OpenAI, Azure, Ollama, Anthropic, Bedrock, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint without rewriting prompts or reindexing your documents.
Five query modes
Switch between Naive, Local, Global, Hybrid, and Mix retrieval strategies to match query complexity against latency and cost requirements.
Built-in web UI
Browser-based dashboard for ingesting documents, running queries, and visualizing the generated knowledge graph interactively.
REST API for integrations
Authenticated REST endpoints let you embed LightRAG into existing applications and automate document ingestion pipelines.
Why run LightRAG on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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