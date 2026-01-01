PigeonPod is a self-hosted podcast feed generator that turns YouTube channels, playlists, videos, and Bilibili content into standard RSS podcast feeds. Subscribe to any YouTube channel inside PigeonPod and it automatically downloads new episodes as audio or video, generating a password-protected RSS feed that any podcast client â€” Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts â€” can subscribe to directly.

Unlike browser extensions or manual workarounds, PigeonPod handles the entire pipeline on your own server: subscribing, downloading via yt-dlp, transcoding via ffmpeg, feed generation, and RSS serving. All required tools are bundled inside the Docker image â€” nothing else to install or configure.