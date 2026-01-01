ProjectSend is an open-source file delivery platform built for businesses that need to share files with specific clients rather than the public. Each client gets their own login and sees only the files assigned to them, while admins track every download, set expiry dates on sensitive materials, and get notifications when recipients access new uploads â€” creating an accountable, branded alternative to generic cloud storage links.

Hosting ProjectSend on your VPS keeps confidential client files â€” contracts, financial documents, design assets â€” on infrastructure you fully control, with no per-user fees, no storage limits, and the ability to customise branding to match your business identity.