Deploy n8n in one click installation.
Open-source workflow automation platform with a visual node-based editor for connecting apps, APIs, and services.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with n8n
n8n is a workflow automation platform that connects applications, services, and APIs through a visual node-based interface. It lets individuals and teams automate repetitive tasks, synchronize data across tools, and build custom integration pipelines â€” all without locking data into a third-party cloud. With hundreds of built-in nodes, support for custom JavaScript logic, and event-driven execution via webhooks and schedules, n8n handles everything from simple notifications to complex multi-step business processes.
Self-hosting n8n on your VPS means your workflow logic, API credentials, and execution data never leave your infrastructure. You get unlimited workflow executions without per-task pricing, and full control to extend, backup, and version your automations exactly as needed.
Key features of n8n
Visual Workflow Builder
Drag-and-drop node editor lets you design multi-step automations visually, with real-time execution previews to debug each step.
Hundreds of Integrations
Built-in nodes cover popular apps, databases, and APIs â€” from Slack and GitHub to PostgreSQL and HTTP requests â€” ready to use without custom code.
Custom JavaScript Logic
Write JavaScript directly in workflow nodes to transform data, apply business logic, or call any external API not covered by built-in integrations.
Webhooks and Scheduling
Trigger workflows instantly via webhooks, on a cron schedule, or in response to events from connected services without polling.
Self-Hosted Data Ownership
All workflow definitions, API credentials, and execution logs stay on your VPS with no per-execution fees and no usage caps.
Why run n8n on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.