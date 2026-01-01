Deploy Evolution API with one-click installation.
Open-source WhatsApp Business API gateway for building chatbots, automations, and customer messaging integrations.
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What you can build with Evolution API
Evolution API is an open-source platform that provides a comprehensive REST API for WhatsApp messaging automation. Built on the Baileys library, it lets developers connect WhatsApp accounts, send and receive messages, manage contacts, and trigger webhooks for real-time event processing â€” all without expensive official API fees for non-Cloud API connections.
Self-hosting Evolution API on your VPS keeps all customer conversation data on your own infrastructure, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and eliminating per-message costs that make commercial providers expensive at scale. The included PostgreSQL database and Redis cache provide reliable persistence and high-throughput message handling for production workloads.
Key features of Evolution API
Multi-Instance Management
Connect and manage multiple WhatsApp numbers from a single deployment, with each instance isolated and independently controllable via the API.
Chatbot Integrations
Native connectors for Typebot, Chatwoot, and OpenAI enable no-code chatbot building and AI-powered automated conversations on WhatsApp.
Webhook Event System
Real-time webhooks deliver message, connection, and group events to your application the moment they occur, enabling instant automated responses.
Workflow Automation
Compatible with n8n and other automation platforms, allowing complex multi-step messaging workflows to be built without custom code.
RESTful API
Clean HTTP/JSON API with QR code authentication makes it straightforward to integrate WhatsApp messaging into any application or service.
Why run Evolution API on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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