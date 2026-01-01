Blinko is a self-hosted platform that combines quick note-taking, task management, and AI-powered search in one app. Its microblogging-style interface is designed for jotting down ideas in a flash, while full Markdown support, tagging, and optional AI integration with OpenAI or Ollama keep those ideas organised and easy to find down the track.

Unlike commercial note-taking services, self-hosting Blinko keeps every thought, plan, and research note completely within your own setup — no third-party analysis, no storage limits, and no per-query costs. Notes can stay private or be shared publicly from the same deployment.