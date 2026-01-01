Deploy Haven in one click installation.
Private self-hosted blogging platform for personal journals, family updates, and writing shared only with people you invite.
Choose a VPS plan for Haven
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Haven
Haven is an open-source personal blogging application built on Ruby on Rails for writers who want a private space to share with friends and family rather than the public internet. There is no self-signup, no ads, no trackers, and no algorithmic feed â€” only the people you create accounts for can read your posts.
Self-hosting Haven on your own VPS keeps your journal entries, photos, and subscriber list entirely under your control, with a markdown editor, built-in RSS reader, and image downscaling tuned for low-bandwidth reading.
Key features of Haven
Private by default
No self-signup means only invited readers can see your posts, photos, and comments â€” ideal for family blogs and personal journals.
Markdown editor
Write posts in markdown with live preview, embedded images, video, and audio rendered directly inside the editor.
Built-in RSS reader
Follow other Haven blogs and public feeds from inside your own dashboard without a separate feed reader.
Private RSS feeds
Each invited reader gets a personal authenticated RSS URL so they can subscribe in any feed reader without exposing your blog publicly.
Bandwidth friendly
Uploaded images are automatically downscaled and the interface ships without JavaScript frameworks, so pages stay fast on slow networks.
Customizable theming
Inject custom CSS and fonts directly from the admin to match your personal style without forking the codebase.
Why run Haven on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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