Deploy Nextcloud in one click installation.
Self-hosted productivity suite with file sync, collaborative editing, calendar, and video calls â€” your data, your infrastructure.
Choose a VPS plan for Nextcloud
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Nextcloud
Nextcloud is a comprehensive open-source productivity platform that replaces Google Workspace and Dropbox with file synchronisation, real-time document editing, calendar, contacts, video conferencing, and heaps more. With desktop and mobile clients for every platform, it integrates seamlessly into daily workflows while keeping all data on your own server.
Self-hosting Nextcloud on your VPS eliminates per-user subscription fees, removes storage limits imposed by cloud providers, and gives you complete control over where sensitive files and communications live â€” critical for teams with compliance requirements or privacy concerns.
Key features of Nextcloud
File Sync and Share
Sync files across all your devices with desktop and mobile apps, and share with colleagues or clients using password-protected, expiring links.
Collaborative Document Editing
Edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in real time with OnlyOffice or Collabora integration â€” no Microsoft 365 subscription needed.
Calendar and Contacts
Manage calendars and contacts with full CalDAV/CardDAV support, syncing natively with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows clients.
Video Calls and Chat
Nextcloud Talk provides end-to-end encrypted video calls and team messaging directly inside your Nextcloud instance, no third-party service required.
App Ecosystem
Extend functionality with over 300 apps from the Nextcloud App Store, covering everything from e-mail to project management and end-to-end encryption.
Why run Nextcloud on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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