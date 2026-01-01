Deploy Apache JSPWiki in one click installation.
Mature Java-based wiki engine with built-in versioning, attachments, plugins, and JAAS-backed access control.
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What you can build with Apache JSPWiki
Apache JSPWiki is a feature-rich, Java-based wiki engine maintained as a top-level Apache project. Pages are stored as plain text files with full version history, while attachments, page templates, and a large library of bundled plugins make it suitable for documentation hubs, knowledge bases, and intranet collaboration sites where stability and longevity matter more than chasing trends.
Self-hosting JSPWiki on your VPS gives you an Apache-licensed wiki that runs entirely on your own Tomcat container, with no SaaS dependencies, no per-seat pricing, and JAAS-based authentication you can integrate with your own identity stack. Everything from wiki pages to attachments lives on a single persistent volume, making backups and migrations straightforward.
Key features of Apache JSPWiki
Versioned page history
Every edit is captured by the VersioningFileProvider so you can diff revisions and roll back unwanted changes at any time.
Attachments and media
Upload images, documents, and other files directly to pages with a built-in attachment provider that stores everything on your VPS volume.
JAAS access control
Fine-grained page and group permissions are enforced through Java Authentication and Authorization Service, with pluggable backends for LDAP or custom realms.
Plugin and template library
Extend pages with bundled plugins for tables of contents, search, RSS, and dynamic content, or restyle the wiki with JSP-based page templates.
Apache markup syntax
Write content in the lightweight JSPWiki markup with macros, inter-wiki links, and live preview while editing.
Why run Apache JSPWiki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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