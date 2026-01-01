Jellystat is an open-source statistics application built specifically for Jellyfin media server, inspired by Tautulli's analytics style for Plex. It connects to your Jellyfin server's API and continuously collects playback data, user activity, and library information, presenting everything through interactive charts and detailed per-user dashboards.

Self-hosting Jellystat on a VPS keeps your viewing history and server analytics completely under your control, free from third-party tracking services. A bundled PostgreSQL database persists historical playback data across container updates, and the built-in backup system saves your statistics and configuration so analytics survive upgrades and migrations without manual exports.