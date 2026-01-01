PicoClaw is an independent open-source AI assistant initiated by Sipeed and written entirely in Go from scratch. The project was rebuilt through a self-bootstrapping process â€” the AI Agent itself drove the architecture migration and code optimization â€” producing a single static binary that boots in under a second and runs on a single CPU core.

Designed to be tiny, fast, and deployable anywhere, PicoClaw runs the same workloads as much heavier agent frameworks while consuming around 10MB of RAM. Self-hosting the launcher on a VPS gives you a browser-based console, persistent configuration, and a long-running gateway that connects your chosen LLM to Telegram, Discord, Matrix, WeChat, and any MCP server you point it at.