Readyset is a partial-state streaming SQL cache that sits between your application and an existing Postgres or MySQL database. It speaks the native wire protocol, so applications connect with their current driver and connection string â€” no code changes, no ORM rewrites, no separate cache invalidation logic to maintain.

Under the hood, Readyset uses incremental view maintenance to keep cached query results up to date as the underlying tables change, eliminating the staleness and cache-stampede problems of traditional key-value caches like Redis or Memcached. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps query traffic and data on infrastructure you control while removing the per-query fees of managed caching services.