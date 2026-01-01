Deploy openrouteservice in one click installation.
Self-hosted routing engine built on OpenStreetMap data with directions, isochrones, and matrix APIs for cars, bikes, and pedestrians.
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What you can build with openrouteservice
openrouteservice is an open-source routing engine developed by HeiGIT that turns OpenStreetMap data into production-ready directions, time-distance matrices, and isochrone reachability polygons. Unlike commercial mapping APIs, it gives developers a free, fully transparent routing back-end with profiles tuned for cars, heavy goods vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, and wheelchairs.
Self-hosting openrouteservice on your own VPS removes per-request pricing, rate limits, and third-party data sharing. You control which regions and profiles are loaded, you keep customer coordinates private, and you can extend the engine with custom OSM extracts, restrictions, and elevation data tailored to your application.
Key features of openrouteservice
Directions API
Calculate point-to-point and multi-stop routes with turn-by-turn instructions, geometry, and elevation data across multiple transport profiles.
Isochrone reachability
Generate time-based or distance-based polygons showing exactly how far a user can travel from any origin within a given budget.
Matrix calculations
Compute many-to-many travel times and distances in a single request, ideal for logistics, dispatch, and delivery zone optimization.
Multiple transport profiles
Ships with tuned profiles for cars, HGVs, bikes, pedestrians, and wheelchairs, each respecting OSM access rules and restrictions.
OpenStreetMap powered
Load any OSM PBF extract from Geofabrik or your own source to serve fully self-contained routing for the regions you actually need.
OpenAPI and Swagger UI
Standards-compliant REST API with built-in Swagger documentation makes it easy to integrate routing into web, mobile, and backend apps.
Why run openrouteservice on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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