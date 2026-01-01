Deploy Kimai in one click installation.
Free and open-source time tracking platform for freelancers, agencies, and teams to log billable hours and generate invoices.
Choose a VPS plan for Kimai
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kimai
Kimai is a mature open-source time tracking application that gives freelancers, agencies, and businesses a reliable way to log billable hours, manage client projects, and produce accurate invoices. With a clean web interface, multi-user support, and role-based permissions, it scales from a solo developer tracking their own time to an agency coordinating dozens of team members across many clients.
Unlike SaaS time tracking tools that charge per seat, self-hosting Kimai on your own VPS means no recurring subscription costs and complete ownership of your time records and billing data. This template includes MySQL for durable, production-ready storage.
Key features of Kimai
Billable Hour Tracking
Start and stop timers or enter hours manually against any client, project, or activity for accurate billing records.
Invoice Generation
Create invoices directly from tracked time entries without exporting to a separate tool.
Detailed Reporting
Filter reports by user, project, client, or date range to understand utilisation and support client billing.
Plugin Extensibility
Extend Kimai with community plugins for custom workflows, integrations, and additional export formats.
Why run Kimai on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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