imgproxy is a high-performance standalone server for on-the-fly image processing. Instead of writing image manipulation code in your application or paying per-transformation SaaS fees, you deploy imgproxy once and transform images through URL parameters. Resize, crop, convert, watermark, and optimise images by crafting a URL — no changes to your image storage or delivery pipeline required.

Built on libvips, imgproxy processes images significantly faster than ImageMagick with lower memory usage. It supports JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, GIF, and more, with automatic format selection for the best quality-to-size ratio. Self-hosting gives you unlimited image transformations at a flat VPS cost with no per-request pricing.